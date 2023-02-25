Egg is undoubtedly the most versatile food known to us. You can boil them, fry them or make an omelette, and they will taste good every time. Eggs are the go-to breakfast for many as they require minimum ingredients and skills to make them. The distinct texture and taste of the egg is utilised in several dishes including egg curry, egg biryani, egg fried rice and noodles. Well, let's admit that eggs are the king when it comes to nutrition and versatility. And, we think even actor Arjun Kapoor would agree to this because he recently enjoyed a lip-smacking egg dish. In his Instagram Story, he posted a picture of a plate of Turkish eggs and wrote, “Turkish eggs for the win!!!” Take a look:





Now, while you may already know multiple methods to make eggs, let us learn how Turkish eggs are prepared. To begin making Turkish eggs, arrange the ingredients listed below.

Eggs – 2





Homemade Greek yoghurt – ½ cup





Garlic – 1 clove





Finely chopped coriander leaves – 1 tbsp





Crushed mint leaves – 1 tbsp





Vinegar – 1 tbsp





Butter – 1 tbsp





Olive oil – 1 tbsp





Red chilli flakes





Salt to taste





Once everything is on the kitchen slab, follow these steps.





Step – 1 Prepare some Greek yoghurt by taking 1 cup of curd and draining the water out of it using a cheesecloth. Put the curd in the cloth and tie it up tightly. Now take half cup of the yoghurt and add some chopped garlic, herbs, and salt to it. Keep it aside.





Step – 2 Mix some vinegar in boiling water and use it to make poached eggs.





Step – 3 Heat olive oil and butter in a pan before tossing in half chopped garlic and chilli flakes. Cook them until the butter is infused with the flavours and colour of chilli flakes.





Step – 4 Line a bowl with the yoghurt mix and then add the poached eggs. Also pour butter sauce over the eggs. Top it up with some salt and chilli flakes.