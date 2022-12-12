Arjun Kapoor is desi at heart. Right from drool-worthy desserts to yummy ghar ka kahana, he loves enjoying it all with utmost excitement and dedication. The actor recently gave us a sneak peek into his binging tales from the weekend and we are totally drooling. Arjun enjoyed his Sunday chomping on absolutely mouth-watering parathas. He shared a video on Instagram Stories showing us a glimpse of his paratha while it was being prepared. In the clip, we could see someone flipping the flatbread on the tawa kept on a stove to cook it properly from both sides. Arjun just added a sticker that read, “Sunday.” He also used the two hashtags “Parantha” and “Dilli foodies.”





Just like Arjun Kapoor, if you are also willing to binge on parathas, here's a bunch of recipes you can try at home. Make these five finger-licking parathas and enjoy them with your loved ones.

1) Aloo Paratha





Now, this is the most loved of all. It wouldn't be wrong to call aloo paratha, the king of parathas. You can savour this lovely dish for breakfast, lunch or dinner whenever you like. It tastes well with chutneys, pickles or even curd. If you are relishing it in the morning, enjoy it with your cuppa. Recipe here.





2) Methi Paratha





Winter days seem incomplete without diving into ghee-laden parathas. Isn't it? Well, this is a great way to incorporate methi (fenugreek) into your diet. This green leafy vegetable is loaded with essential nutrients and fibres, therefore, it's very important to chomp on methi delicacies. Find the recipe here.





3) Mughlai Paratha





Mughlai parathas are heavy, and greasy and carry the goodness of eggs. This treat can be your brunch on weekends or when you don't want to spend too much time in the kitchen. Just cook this up in mere thirty minutes and you are good to go. Click here for the recipe.





4) Beetroot Paratha





Looking for a healthy paratha recipe? Your search stops here. This yummy desi flatbread is high in taste as well as nutrition. If you are bored with having beetroot in the form of usual salads, it's time to change your way a bit. Put shredded beetroot along with other masalas in these parathas and enjoy! Find the recipe here.





5) Mixed Vegetable Paratha





Yes, parathas can be healthy and this recipe is proof. If you don't have the motivation to dig in vegetables in the form of various curries, just put them all in parathas. For a memorable experience, pair up these vegetable parathas with aloo ki sabzi, achar or even dahi. Recipe here.











Let's agree that parathas make for an important part of our desi meals.