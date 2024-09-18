Nothing delights the taste buds of desi foodies like Indian cuisine. Whether in America, Canada, or Australia, we always seek out authentic Indian food to satisfy our cravings. But what happens when someone criticises the ingredients used in Indian cuisine? Recently, an Australian woman made a racist comment about Indian food. Her post, which criticised Indian food for using “dirt spices,” went viral and sparked a fierce debate on social media.

Also Read:Watch: Viral Video Of Kunafa-Making Process Gets Over 15 Million Views

It all started with a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Jeff who called Indian food “the best on earth.” Sharing a picture of dishes like Indian curries, rice, kebabs and chutney, he wrote, "Indian food is the best on earth. Fight me." While many agreed with his opinion, a person named Dr Sydney Watson said, "It really, really isn't." Expanding on her thought, the woman added, “If your food requires you to put dirt spices all over it in order for it to be palatable, your food is not good.”

Watch Sydney Watson's comments below:

Sydney's post faced harsh criticism from desis. Many people took offence at her comment and came to the defence of Indian food.

One user said, “I fact checked it – and it is, in fact, the best food.”

Another added, “Indian food is delicious, much better tasting than most European food. You are objectively wrong on this one.”

A user gave her a lesson in colonial history and wrote, “Wars were fought for India's spices. America was found because of them. At one point, these spices were worth more than their weight in gold.”

Another chimed in, “This is such an unsophisticated take. Indian food is overall healthier than North American food. Ability to appreciate strengths of other cultures shows ability to parse nuance, instead of first order low IQ thinking like those you accuse the same thing of. Enjoy McDonald's.”

“Indian food is awesome, deal with it,” read another comment.

Also Read: Why You Should Never Throw Away Food Delivery Boxes Without Doing This First

What do you think about this post? Tell us in the comments.