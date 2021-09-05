It's a wrap for Ayushmann Khurrana's next film project, Doctor G. While the actors and the entire crew must have spent a lot of fun time with each other during the shoot, they had some more celebrations before parting ways. Ayushmann posted a photo of an adorable cake that marked the end of shoot. The cake's decoration was a fitting tribute to the film, which deals with doctors. The two-tier cake was wrapped in white fondant and featured raised platforms with steps, shrubs, and a fountain. However, the most eye-catching embellishments on the cake were four figurines clad in a doctor's coat, carrying a stethoscope.





Given that each of these models was fashioned in a unique way, we can say that they represented four characters from the film. Doctor G features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakulpreet Singh in lead roles, alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha. The wrap-up cake also has a thank-you note written in red icing. Have a look:

For Ayushmann Khurrana, cakes are meant only for special occasions like these or birthdays and anniversaries. That's because the actor loves to keep his food organic and healthy. He likes to have a glass of homemade shake after a workout. Have a look at this silhouette photo of Ayushmann relishing the “taste of my homemade shake”

Ayushmann Khurrana prefers homemade protein drinks too. His choice to keep it organic and natural is a cup of sattu powder stirred with buttermilk. In one of his posts, he is seen sipping his cup. The caption read, “Sattu powder mixed with buttermilk is a natural and a potent protein shake.”

A gluten-free diet can get difficult for a person who loves desserts, and Ayushmann Khurrana has faced that. When he gave up on sugar and was trying a gluten-rich diet, a friend came to his rescue. Ayushmann soon received a jar of jaggery discs “which burst with the flavour of raw cacao, orange, and coconut”. While Ayushmann said it wasn't a paid promotion, he noted that he couldn't help but praise it.

These are some food adventures from Ayushmann Khurrana's life. We hope to see more from him soon.