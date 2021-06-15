There was never any doubt about Bipasha Basu's brilliance as an actor, a model and certainly as a fitness inspiration. But how many people know of her unmatched expertise in the culinary world? While scrolling through her Instagram, we came across certain posts and stories featuring her culinary skills. She often shares glimpses of her cooking sessions and trust us, each of the dishes look much appetising. And the most endearing fan of her culinary expertise has long been none other than her spouse, actor Karan Singh Grover. There's absolutely no surprise here as Karan's Instagram stories a filled with appreciation posts for his wife and her cooking skills. One of the latest posts on both Bipasha and Karan's Instagram handles featured the former's recent preparation- roasted chicken - and it has left us drooling.





The Basu-Grover couple posted a very appetising picture on their Instagram Stories, with Bipasha reposting her spouse's mention on her account. Not only does it look delicious, but Bipasha also garnished and plated it to perfection. Her husband Karan Singh Grover's caption came as proof that he was, in fact, the biggest fan of her cooking. He said, "Roast chicken! Thank you honey!

Well, this is not the first dish Bipasha is cooking for her family. She cooked up quite a storm during the lockdown last year (2020)- making a wide variety of items ranging from restaurant-style cheeseburgers, milkshakes, besan laddoos, coconut cakes, just to name a few. Who can forget Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's homemade menu for their anniversary? She had also rustled up a wholesome and scrumptious spread of burgers and milkshakes for her spouse on another occasion.





Now, if all the discussion is making you crave some roasted chicken at this moment, then you need not leave your cravings hanging. We have found a recipe that is sure to end in a delicious plate of roasted chicken without even taking up too much of your time. Or if you are craving some spice, you can try out this recipe for roasted chicken masala.





Try the recipe today and let us know how you liked it.



