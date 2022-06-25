Happy birthday, Karisma Kapoor. She turns 48 today. Karisma is one of those actresses who continues to rule our hearts. And, the actress rang in her birthday with two things that make a perfect combination. Guessing what it might be? The answer is a delicious cake and a pair of pyjamas. Karisma has shared a glimpse of her birthday night celebrations on Instagram. The video featured her struggling to blow out the candles, followed by snaps in which she posed with the birthday decorations. The actress was seen wearing a checkered night suit and a bright red birthday cap. But our eyes were glued to the chocolaty cake. We bet yours too. It is a simple chocolate cake with a “Happy Birthday” tag on it.





Take a look:

Cakes add charm to celebrations with their sweet, creamy presence. So to make a person feel special, why not bake a cake at home? In case you are also planning a weekend surprise for a near or dear one, here is a delicious list of cake recipes that are indulgent yet so quick to pull off.

We'll agree that chocolate cake is a crowd-pleaser. This eggless yet moist chocolate cake loaded with gooey chocolate sauce/syrup is an answer to the prayers of all chocoholics.

Presenting you a guilt-free indulgence. This is exactly how we describe this pumpkin oats cake. This dessert not only scores top marks in taste but also on health quotient.

Here is a simple sponge, fluffy and moist eggless vanilla cake recipe without any extra hassle. Oh did we miss the vanilla extract? Check out the recipe to achieve your sweet salvation.

Blend the creamy flavour of banana with the nutty goodness of walnuts, and voila. This quick recipe will make you drool for moist banana cakes.

Also, wishing a very happy birthday to Karisma Kapoor.