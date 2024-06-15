Summer is the season of mangoes. There is a shared love for this tropical fruit across cultures and lifestyles. Whether the fruit is enjoyed fresh, blended into milkshakes, or used in gourmet dishes, mangoes are always a refreshing addition to the sweltering days of summer. Like us, celebrities too find delight in this seasonal fruit. We present the evidence in the form of Parineeti Chopra's recent Instagram stories. The actress shared a picture of a bowl of chia seed pudding generously topped with fresh and juicy mango pieces, combining the flavours of summer while also focusing on healthier eating choices during this time of year.

If you are a mango lover looking to eat healthy like Parineeti, look no further. Here are some breakfast options for you.

5 Mango Recipes For A Healthy Breakfast:

1. Mango Parfait

Enjoy this summer breakfast by layering chopped mangoes, yogurt, muesli and flavours of cardamom and saffron for a refreshing treat ready in under 15 minutes. Recipe here.

Also Read: A Look At Sonam Kapoor's Elegant Birthday Dinner Party In Scotland

2. Mango Pudding

This creamy dessert doubles as a quick and healthy breakfast. You just need to blend yogurt, mangoes, honey and chia seeds for a yummy pudding perfect for lazy mornings. Check out the recipe here.

3. Mango Smoothie Bowl

This is a simple yet delicious breakfast option. Just blend mangoes with a few ingredients to create a refreshing smoothie bowl packed with mango goodness. See the detailed recipe here.

4. Mango Oatmeal

Enjoy some coconut-infused oats topped with juicy mangoes and a hint of cinnamon. Click here for the recipe.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Celebrates Her 10 Years In Indian Film Industry With Tiramisu Cake

5. Mango Sandwich

With just three major ingredients, you can relish the Mango Sandwich. Trust us, this is one of the most delicious ways to include mangoes in your diet. Chances are high that this tropical sandwich will become your favourite. Recipe here.





Do you love mangoes? Let us know in the comments.