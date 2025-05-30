Boiled, fried, scrambled or cooked in a flavourful curry, eggs can be relished in a variety of ways. That's not all - they're packed with protein, making them an integral part of our diet. For an extra dose of creativity, eggs can be prepared with herbs or cheese. But what if you were served an omelette so fluffy and gooey that it instantly melted in your mouth? We're not kidding! There's one particular restaurant in Tokyo that has mastered the art of crafting the perfect omelette on a teppan. FYI: Teppans are flat, metal griddles used in the Japanese cooking style called teppanyaki. A food vlogger (space_tamnik) posted a video of this unique omelette preparation on Instagram.





The restaurant in question is By The Way, located in Meguro City. The video shows the chef pouring beaten and seasoned egg yolks onto the teppan with skilled precision. Next, a small cut-out portion of a cheese slice is added on top of the smeared yolks. With a spatula, the chef spreads the mixture on the griddle uniformly. After that, the chef folds the sides with a grill spatula. You can see bubbles rising from the middle and the fluffiness taking shape. Once it takes the shape of an omelette, the cook adds shredded cheese to another pan and pours oil. The cheese is then flattened until thick and starchy before being spread evenly on top of the omelette.

Check out the full video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 40 million views. The post received plenty of reactions. Check some of them out below:





"The cheese texture is on point," noted an egg lover.





Another found the dish simply "mouth-watering".





"That is skill," lauded one person.





"That is eggcellent," read a pun-intended remark.





"Who is turning Tokyo into America?" joked one person.





"It is called Kalakki in Tamil Nadu," revealed an individual.





What are your thoughts on this omelette-making video? Would you want to try it out? Tell us in the comments below!