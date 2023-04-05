The internet is filled with all sorts of food experimentation videos. Food enthusiasts leave no opportunity to try out new recipes and come up with interesting combinations. While some of these attempts are successful, others are simply bizarre. Dosa, for instance, has been subject to some strange combinations. From ice cream dosa and cheesy matka dosa to Korean noodles dosa, there is no dearth of bizarre dosa dishes out there. Adding to the list, this time it's aamras dosa. Yes, you heard us right. In a recent video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, a man can be seen making dosa with aamras and it has left the internet disgusted.





A video of this bizarre aamras dosa was shared on Twitter by @SpringIndia. In the clip, we could see the making of the strange aamras dosa. The video begins with a man spreading dosa batter on a pan. Next, he adds some butter and pours a bowl of aamras onto the dosa. He then tops it with grated cheese and fresh coriander leaves before cutting it into pieces. The fusion did not end there as the dosa is served with a bowl of aamras instead of the usual accompaniment of sambar. "It's mango season, so how can we miss this. Please try it once at your own risk. Aamras Dosa!" read the caption of the post. Take a look at the full video here:

The tweet sparked many reactions from desi foodies. The clip has received over 12.4K views since the time it was posted. Internet users found this aamras dosa quite bizarre and expressed their disgust about it in the comment sections. However, some people found this dish quite innovative and were willing to try it. Check out some of the reactions below:







What did you think of the aamras dosa? Would you try it? Do let us know in the comments below.