Ask any coffee-lover, a good cup of coffee is just what they need to kick-start the day. It also helps you refuel with energy to keep going for the whole day. That's not all. Coffee also makes for a popular beverage to enjoy over chat with friends and family. What adds on to the whole experience is a good drinkware; right? We just love to enjoy coffee in a stylish coffee mug or tumbler. And to make it yet more elegant, Starbucks India has recently joined hands with ace designer Sabyasachi to create an exclusive range of drinkware for the patrons. The multinational roaster chain took to Instagram to make the announcement with multiple posts and stories.





"Presenting the Sabyasachi + Starbucks collection! This exclusive range of lifestyle drinkware showcases Indian art and celebrates cross-cultural storytelling through Sabyasachi's signature interpretation of Toile de Jouy," Starbucks India posted on their official Instagram handle. For the unversed, the French term Toile de Jouy stands for Jouy print, which is cotton or linen printed with designs of landscapes and figures.





Let's take a look:





Here, we can see Designer Sabyasachi replicated the Jouy print on cups, mugs and tumblers, giving them a very earthy yet royal vibe. Sabyasachi too took to Instagram to promote this exclusive collection. "What's brewing between Sabyasachi and Starbucks? Stay tuned for more...", read his post. Take a look.





Looks so chic and elegant, isn't it? As per reports, this exclusive Sabyasachi-Starbucks collection will be available in stores in India from April 12, 2022.





This collaboration has left several coffee lovers with joy and excitement, who took to the comments section to share their feelings.





"Aesthetic Joy in every sip," wrote one. Another person commented, "Can't wait for this one!!" A third comment read, "Hopefully this will be available online?"





What are your thoughts on this exclusive drinkware collection? Would you too want to get one for yourself? Do let us know in the comments below.