Eating Chillies As Part Of Daily Diet May Help You Live Longer - Study; 5 Chilli-Based Recipes

Indian dishes are incomplete without inclusion of chillies in the recipe

What's that one element that makes Indian food stand out in the lot? One of the most common replies will be its extensive usage of spices and chillies. Indian dishes are incomplete without inclusion of chillies in the recipe. This ingredient not only adds heat to a recipe but also thrills our palate with a burst of flavours. In fact, if you explore, you will find almost 10 different types of chillies across the country. Besides adding an extra zing to your taste-buds, chillies are also known to be a storehouse of vitamin C and antioxidants that help promote gut-health, prevent allergies, and boost weight loss and more. Chillies are also known have blood-glucose regulating effect due to capsaicin.





A new study has further found that consumption of chilli pepper may help increase one's lifespan and reduce risks of heart disease-related deaths or cancer. It was a preliminary research, present at the Scientific Sessions 2020, organised by American Heart Association.





The researchers conducted a survey on 4,729 studies from five leading health databases across the globe. They compared the outcomes of people who ate chillies with the ones who rarely or never ate chillies. The outcome found that there was reduction in mortality rate in people who ate chillies. The findings stated:

26 percent relative reduction in cardiovascular mortality;

23 percent relative reduction in cancer mortality;

25 percent relative reduction in all-cause mortality.

"We were surprised to find that in these previously published studies, regular consumption of chili pepper was associated with an overall risk-reduction of all cause, CVD and cancer mortality. It highlights that dietary factors may play an important role in overall health," said senior author Bo Xu, M.D., cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute in Cleveland, Ohio.





Taking these points under consideration, we can say, include chillies in your regular diet to make your food appetising and promote overall health.





We Found 5 Spicy Dishes That Include Generous Amount Of Chillies In The Recipe:

Mirchi ka salan

A popular accompaniment served with Biryani, mirchi ka salan is a spicy and favlourful curry made with chillies, tamarind, curry leaves, mustard seeds etc. Click here for recipe.





Mirch ka aachar

No Indian meal seems complete without some flavourful aachar by-the-side. This particular pickle is made with a combination of spicy chillies and sweet jaggery with a dash of vinegar, providing a burst of flavours to out palate. Find the recipe here.





Mirchi vada

Mirchi vada needs no separate introduction. This popular snack item is made with green peppers, stuffed with spicy aloo mix. You can enjoy hot and crispy mirchi vada with pav and green chutney anytime of the day. Here's the recipe for you.





Hari mirch keema

A bowl of spicy chicken is enough to make your meal a lavish affair. We bring a chicken keema recipe that includes a generous amount of chillies, garlic, ginger, onion and different other spices. It is best enjoyed as is with crispy papad by the side. Click here for recipe.





Nimbu-mirchi chicken

Here's another spicy chicken recipe that gives a hot and tangy twist to the regular chicken curry we make at home. The inclusion of lemon and green chillies makes the dish yet more flavourful and pleases our palate in no time. Here's the recipe for you.













