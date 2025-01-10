Cinnamon, a fragrant spice, has been an essential component of global culinary traditions. Infused with a sweet and slightly spicy flavour, the ingredient is a staple for making desserts like apple pies and cinnamon rolls. That's not all, foodies. Savoury dishes, such as curries, stews, and biryanis, also get an aromatic spin from cinnamon. But do you know how cinnamon is harvested? If not, then this article has got you covered. A vlogger recently dropped an amazing video on Instagram, showcasing the extensive process of cinnamon harvesting.

According to the food vlogger, "the harvesting of Ceylon cinnamon remains one of the most intricate and methodical processes in the world of spice cultivation, demanding a mastery that few possess." "The practice begins with the careful selection of cinnamon trees during the rainy and winter seasons, when the bark's higher sap content makes peeling more efficient. Each harvester wields a set of specialised implements, including a curved knife for precise cutting, the koketta, engineered specifically for outer bark removal, and the indispensable brass rod, which serves to separate the prized inner bark from the woody stem," read his caption. Take a look:

The food vlogger added, "After the meticulous scraping of the outer bark, the craftsmen rub the inner bark vigorously with a brass rod. This helps draw out the sap, which loosens the inner bark from the woody stem." The craftsmen then "peel the inner bark into continuous strips." Next, they craft these strips into the signature quills, measuring approximately 42 inches. Smaller pieces are added to ensure stability, and lace can also be used for extra support. The drying process involves keeping the quills in shade and sunlight, which takes 4 to 7 days. After that, a moisture level of 14 percent is attained. "The final grading of these quills adheres to stringent standards, with the most coveted Alba grade requiring a diameter of less than 6 millimeters," explained the food vlogger.

People were quick to react to the viral video. "Wow! Good info," lauded a user. "Amazing. I had no idea about this," shared another. "You made me crave cinnamon rolls," commented a foodie. "Paying for the internet is worth it for this," read a sweet remark. "Is it just me, or can you smell this video?" noted a person.

Did you know how cinnamon is harvested before watching this video? Tell us in the comments below!