Eid celebrations in India may be muted for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but the spirit remains intact. On the festive occasion, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared a glimpse of a lavish feast on her Instagram Stories, terming it the “last iftaari of the year”. In the video, we can see several packaged food containers that she seems to have received from a Bandra restaurant specialising in Middle Eastern cuisine. Given that the festivities are incomplete without sweet dishes — Eid Ul Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid — we bet Farah's spread included an exotic dessert too.





Also Read: It's Biryani Day For Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor And Terence Lewis; Guess Who's The Chef

Traditionally, there are several dishes that are echoes Eid — sheer khurma, for instance. This vermicelli pudding combines the goodness of milk, dates, dry fruits and saffron. If you haven't had the chance to taste the authentic sheer khurma before, follow this recipe here to make it at home in a matter of minutes.

Apart from this, there are other tasty desserts to savour this festive season. Shahi tukda is another delectable Mughal-style cuisine that is too tempting to miss. The bread pudding is made with bread pieces and condensed milk. Cardamom and dry fruits add flavour to it. Click here for the recipe.





Biryanis, too, are an inevitable part of Eid. You can also try the colourful and mouth-watering satrangi biryani. It can be made using veggies such as beans, carrots, beetroot, zucchini and some aromatic spices. Kashmiri Chicken Pulao is another option if you are looking at giving an ethnic twist to the rice dish.





If you do not have much too much time on hand, you can make a simple rose falooda. The cold pink drink made with vermicelli, basil seeds and rose syrup also helps in beating the heat.





Are you salivating already? Bookmark these recipes and let us know what you rustled up.