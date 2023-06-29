Malaika Arora is the queen of all things fabulous and the epitome of glamour. But did you know that beneath that glamorous exterior lies a heart that beats passionately for one thing? Yes, it is the undeniable love for food that dwells within Malaika's soul. The actress's Instagram stories often showcase culinary delights that leave our taste buds in a frenzy. And this time, she blessed us with a weather-perfect snack that brings comfort to our souls – the ever-beloved bread pakoda. And of course, she didn't miss the quintessential pakoda partner by adding a little katori of tomato ketchup to her pakoda plate. Take a look at Malaika's story below:

"Bread pakoda and ketchup. Perfect for this weather," wrote Malaika Arora in the story and we could definitely relate. Next time it rains, we don't want you to miss the pakoda treat. Presenting you 5 delicious pakoda recipes that you can try in your kitchen:



1. Pyaaz Pakoda

A beloved snack that tantalises the taste buds with its crispy exterior and savoury onion filling. They are a perfect companion for rainy days or cosy evenings. Recipe here.

2. Sooji Pakoda

This snack offers a delightful twist to the traditional pakoda experience. With their crispy texture and a hint of spiciness, these fritters make for a delectable snack that leaves you craving more. Click here for the recipe.

3. Paneer Pakoda

A popular vegetarian delight that features succulent cubes of paneer coated in a crispy and flavorful batter. With its irresistible combination of textures and savoury taste, paneer pakoda is a crowd-pleasing snack that satisfies cravings and leaves you wanting another bite. Detailed recipe here.

4. Bread Pakoda

This dish offers crispy bread slices dipped in a spicy gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection. With its comforting flavours and nostalgic appeal, bread pakoda is a favourite snack of every Indian. Want a full recipe? Click here.

5. Turai Pakoda

This dish is a unique and flavorful creation, showcasing thinly sliced ridge gourd coated in a spiced chickpea flour batter and fried until crispy. These pakodas offer a delightful twist to the traditional snack, infusing it with the mild taste of ridge gourd, and resulting in a crunchy and satisfying treat. Find the recipe here.

Comment the name of your favourite pakoda.