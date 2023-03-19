People have always been curious about the likes and dislikes of cricketers. Right from the fitness regimes they follow to the food they eat on a daily basis - fans are always eager to know details. Now, how many of you are hardcore fans of ace cricketer MS Dhoni? We have good news for you. We recently got to learn about some of his unique eating habits thanks to Robin Uthappa, who shared his experience of playing with Dhoni. Uthappa has shared the dressing room with Dhoni while playing for India as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL). He recently revealed that Dhoni has some "rigid" eating habits He even mentioned that Dhoni was quite "weird" when it came to food.

In an episode of My Time With Heroes titled My Time With Dhoni ft. Uthappa on JioCinema, Uthappa spoke about the time they would spend together as a team. He revealed that Dhoni and he were part of a larger group of friends including Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, and Munaf Patel. They would always eat together and order a lot of dishes. However, Dhoni was a very rigid person when it came to his food choices. Whenever they would order butter chicken, Dhoni would eat butter chicken without the chicken. Meaning? He would only have the gravy. And when he did have the chicken, Dhoni would avoid eating rotis.

Dhoni's way of eating butter chicken was recently revealed by a fellow cricketer. Photo Credit: iStock

“He would eat butter chicken but without the chicken, only with the gravy! When he ate chicken, he wouldn't eat the rotis. He is quite weird when it comes to eating,” added Uthappa. That's not all. Uthappa also shared that during his first season with the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, he noticed everyone calling Dhoni “Mahi Bhai”. So, Uthappa also asked him if he could do so too. To this, Dhoni stated, “Call me what you want, it makes no difference. Please call me Mahi only.”

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings in this year's IPL. Videos of him practising at the Chepauk Stadium have grabbed eyeballs on social media.

