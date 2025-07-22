Bhagyashree frequently posts recipe videos on her Instagram page. One of her latest reels shows us how to make Maharashtrian-style chawli usal. This is a wholesome dish packed with flavour and nutrition. The key ingredient, chawli (black-eyed peas), boasts a range of health benefits. Bhagyashree notes that it is rich in protein and fibre as well as various vitamins and minerals. In the caption, she also states how it can help with blood sugar regulation and weight management. That's not all. Chawli can also boost your skin and hair health. Sounds amazing, doesn't it?





Bhagyashree's recipe is a great way to add chawli to your diet because it uses less oil and basic spices only. It is a relatively light dish. The preparation is simple, too. Find out more below:

How To Make Maharashtrian Chawli Usal, As Per Bhagyashree

In a cooker, heat a little oil and add cumin seeds, curry leaves and a pinch of asafoetida (hing) Next, add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, ginger, garlic and bay leaves. Roast kopra (dried coconut) separately until lightly browned, and then add it to this mix of ingredients. Now it's time to add the spice masalas like red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder and salt. Finally, add the chawli and water to the vessel. Pressure cook for 3 whistles. Garnish the usal with coriander leaves and serve it with jowar bhakri or rice.







Before this, Bhagyashree shared another Maharashtrian recipe for a wholesome ingredient known as gava phali (cluster beans). She starts by dry-roasting coriander seeds and kalonji (nigella seeds). She adds 2 spoons of red chilli powder to the pan. She sautees the ingredients together and later roughly grinds them with salt to get a coarse mixture. She combines this ground masala with the boiled gavar phali. Check out Bhagyashree's full recipe video for this dish.