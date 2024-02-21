Maharashtrian cuisine has a vibrant variety of dishes brimming with delightful aromas. Certain combinations of ingredients and spices are considered quintessentially Maharashtrian. Among the most widely used ingredients in Maharashtrian cuisine is besan (gram/ chickpea flour). It can be transformed into different types of delicacies, each with a distinctive texture and flavour profile. If you think besan is only good for pakoras, kadhi and binding elements in other dishes, the list below will make you rethink the possibilities. Here are some of the top Maharashtrian recipes using besan:





Here Are 6 Delicious And Easy Maharashtrian Recipes Using Besan

1. Kothimbir Vadi

This vadi is one of the most popular Maharashtrian snacks. Its key ingredients are coriander leaves (kothimbir) and besan. The mixture for this snack is first steamed and then fried. It has soft, flavourful layers on the inside and is delicately crisp on the outside. Read the full recipe here.

2. Patwadi Rassa

This is another kind of "vadi" you must try. In this dish, steamed pieces of a besan mixture (patwadi/ thapi vadi) are submerged in a spicy rassa. It can be paired with bhakri, polis or rice. The next time you're craving something hot, opt for this treat. Find the step-by-step recipe here.

3. Zunka

Zunka is a traditional Maharashtrian dish made with besan, veggies and spices. Photo Credit: iStock

Zunka is one of the simplest and quickest sabzi dishes you can make with minimal ingredients. All you need is besan, onions and basic spices. This Maharashtrian delicacy is best enjoyed with bhakri. The ingredients of Zunka are similar to that of Pithla, but the latter generally has a different consistency. Click here for the full recipe of Zunka.

4. Maharashtrian Kadhi

Like many other regions, Maharashtra's version of kadhi also uses besan. It is a wholesome preparation best enjoyed with plain white rice. This particular recipe doesn't include pakoras and includes everyday spices. Here's the complete recipe.

5. Takatla Palak







This is a kadhi-like dish that includes the goodness of spinach and lentils. It is a nutrient-rich preparation that can be enjoyed in any weather. Make it for your next lunch or dinner and taste its yumminess for yourself! Read the full recipe here.

6. Besan Laddoo

Besan's versatility is not restricted to savoury treats. Besan laddoo is an all-time favourite sweet made during several festivals. It has a distinctive grainy texture that stands out from other mithai. It is often enriched with a few dry fruits such as raisins and almonds. Find an easy recipe here.





Which of these Maharashtrian recipes are you going to try first? Let us know in the comments below.





