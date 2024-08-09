Popsicles are a classic summertime delicacy that is perfect for beating the heat. The semi-hard frozen treat can be enjoyed in a variety of mouthwatering flavours and Anushka Sharma is showing us how to do it right. The actress shared a photo of her popsicles spread on social media featuring different flavours like raspberry and vanilla, orange and mango, beetroot, blueberry and strawberry. However, what grabbed the attention of the Internet was the sight of hers on Akaay's little hands reaching out to the popsicle bowl. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed Akaay in February this year.

If Anushka Sharma's Instagram post made you crave a chilled ice lolly, here are some easy recipes to recreate the sweet treat at home.

1. Raw Mango Popsicles

Mangoes are one of India's greatest gifts to the world; they are juicy, pulpy, and incredibly delicious. Raw mango popsicles are a must-try for all raw mango enthusiasts who can't get enough of this beauty. Check out the full recipe here.

2. Blueberry Coconut Popsicles

Make a lovely berry pop by freezing the goodness of whole berries, such as blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries. You will need a blender, your favourite berries, a little bit of coconut and a popsicle mould to make this popsicle. Recipe inside.

3. Jamun Mint Popsicles

Since Jamun is only available for a short while in summer, it is even more important to take advantage of it while it is in season. These popsicles are pretty and purple and taste great with chaat masala sprinkled on top. Take a look at the recipe.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Had "One Of The Best Food Experiences" Of Their Lives At This Restaurant

4. Falsa Popsicles

This is a delicious treat to try in the summertime. Even though Phalse can be eaten raw during this time, these popsicles seem like a lot more fun. Full recipe here.

5. Coconut Popsicles

Coconut popsicle is made with condensed milk, flaky coconut shavings, and creamy coconut milk. When it's a hot summer day, this popsicle will help you stay cool. Read more here.

Which of these posicles will you try first? Share with us in the comments section.