Deepika Padukone does everything with panache. Be it her impressive on-screen presence, mind-blowing fashion sense, or unforgettable red-carpet moments, Deepika is always a superstar, come what may. Those who know her are aware that she is a self-confessed foodie as well. Recently, the actor went vacationing in Bhutan. She blessed our screens with beautiful pictures of scenic locations and other glimpses of her travel exploration. Deepika also dropped a picture of her gastronomic adventures from “the land of the thunder dragon.” The image features what appears to be a sumptuous non-vegetarian curry topped with coriander leaves. Besides that, there is a salad of sliced onions and other greens. We could also spot the popular Bhutanese red rice served in a bowl accompanied by a bowlful of another curry. Without saying much, Deepika just added the hashtag “land of the thunder dragon,” in the caption.





Also Read: What Is Deepika Padukone's Comfort Food? Cute Animated Video Reveals

This is certainly not the first time Deepika Padukone gave us a sneak peek into her food diaries. While we are all very excited about kickstarting the summer season with drool-worthy mangoes, Deepika isn't any different. Some days ago, the actress shared a picture of juicy bright yellow mangoes giving us some major healthy eating goals. “Tis the season,” she added.





Also Read: Mango-mania Is Back! How To Ripen Mango And Keep It Fresh For Longer

Deepika Padukone never shies away from admitting her love for sweet treats either. There was a time when she was extremely busy promoting her film Pathaan. But that did not stop her from diving into yummy delicacies. She took out some time to treat her sweet tooth with a range of sweet delights. Going by the picture, we could see four types of desserts served on different plates. One plate showed a biscoff cake and another one had a delectable red velvet cake. There was a classic brownie as well with ice cream, garnished with chocolate sauce. We could also spot a half-eaten chocolate cake right in the center. The plate also had the text “Good luck for Pathaan,” written on it.





Also Read: Craving Cheesecake? You'll Love This No-Bake Biscoff Cheesecake Recipe

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has started filming for her upcoming movie 'Fighter', in which she will share the screen with actor Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in 'Project K' with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.