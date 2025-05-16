Karisma Kapoor, a self-proclaimed foodie, never fails to captivate her fans with tempting glimpses into her culinary adventures. Her latest food stop was The Sea Lounge at The Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, Mumbai - a place celebrated for its luxurious ambiance, afternoon teas and diverse menu. But the true highlight? The spectacular views of the Arabian Sea and the iconic Gateway of India. In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a series of photos from her visit to the elegant eatery. From relishing delectable dishes to posing against vintage interiors, Karisma clearly made the most of her outing. One photo in the carousel features a plate with two mini buns, a boiled egg and a small bowl of what appeared to be a rich burgundy-hued dip.

Another shot showcases scrumptious pieces of cheese chilli toast, seemingly prepared with a batter of cheddar cheese, chopped green chillies, and pepper - making them utterly irresistible. A fresh green salad, garnished with lemon juice, added a healthy touch to her spread. Karisma also enjoyed some classic potato chips and a comforting cup of coffee. What a wholesome meal, right? Her caption summed it up perfectly: "Chai, cheese toast and chats."

Check out Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Karisma Kapoor often treats her fans to delightful glimpses into her food diaries. During a recent trip to New York, the diva had us drooling over her indulgent foodie trail. In one of the images from a carousel post on Instagram, she shared a tempting shot of three mouth-watering pizzas. Another photo captured her enjoying a warm beverage, followed by a cosy coffee session on the bustling streets of the Big Apple. Click here to know more.

Before that, Karisma Kapoor indulged in some comforting holiday treats to soak in the essence of Christmas. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of a cosy cup of hot chocolate, paired with an adorable gingerbread man she held in her hand. The festive vibe was elevated with a sprinkle of holiday cheer - featuring a tiny Christmas tree, Santa and snowman emojis - giving us all the warm, wintry feel. Click here to read the full story.

We are already drooling over Karisma Kapoor's food diaries. What about you?