Karisma Kapoor's foodie tales never fail to impress her followers. This time, she left everyone drooling with a Thanksgiving special food-filled carousel on Instagram. Wondering where she celebrated the holiday? The actress jetted off to New York for a delightful foodie adventure. While her chic poses and mirror selfies grabbed attention, it was the tempting foodie shots that truly stole the show. In one of the images, we saw not one, not two, but three mouth-watering pizzas: one was a cheesy pepperoni delight, another packed with gooey cheese and what appeared to be mushrooms, and the last one was a classic Margherita.

In another photo, Karisma held a mug with a hot beverage; she was spotted with a coffee cup on the streets of the Big Apple. During one of Karisma's dine-out experiences, a video showcased pepperoni being sprinkled on top of a spaghetti dish. And, of course, a cheesecake with a side of strawberry sauce made its way into her foodie shenanigans in New York. "NY in a beat," read the side note. Karisma also attached the hashtag "Thanksgiving" to her caption. Take a look:

On Monday, Karisma Kapoor embraced the spirit of December with a post that beautifully captured the essence of Christmas. The picture showed a cup of hot chocolate, paired with a cute gingerbread cookie that Karisma held in her hand. With a simple "Hello December" caption, she added a playful touch with Christmas tree, Santa, and snowman emojis. To complete the festive vibe, she included "holiday bells" music, filling the post with wintery Christmas magic and getting us all in the holiday spirit. Click here to read the full story.

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor gave us a peek into her dessert indulgence, and it was enough to make anyone crave something sweet. What did she enjoy? The classic treats - rasmalai and jalebi. In the photo, you can see a bowl of creamy rasmalai next to a plate of hot, crispy jalebis. The caption read, "Is it still Diwali?" Full story here.

Karisma Kapoor's foodie posts are always a hit on Instagram. What do you think she'll indulge in next?