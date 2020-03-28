Lockdown Cooking: Karisma Kapoor Bakes A Cake For The Family; Do You Feel Like Baking One Too? (Recipe Inside)

Highlights Celebrities are spending quality times with their family

Karisma Kapoor bakes a cake for family

Chocolate cake can any day lift your mood







Amidst the lock-downs and self-isolation, people everywhere are barring themselves from stepping out of the houses; as a result they are spending quality time with the family and indulging in various activities. Celebrities are no exceptional in this case. They too are making the most of their time at home. Where Sonam Kapoor can be seen cooking for husband Anand Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is spending time son Viaan Raj Kundra playing carom board. Several other celebs, including Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Malaika Arora, have been seen donning chef's hat. Karisma Kapoor too joined the team.





The 45-year-old star, who recently was seen in a web-series 'Mentalhood', took to her Instagram to talk about some 'simple pleasures of social distancing'. In her post, Karisma shared two pictures of baking a chocolate cake and wrote alongside "Simple pleasured of #socialdistancing. Baking a cake for the family and staff at home. #stayhome #staysafe #familytime #nofilter." Take a look:





Cake can any day be considered as one of the most popular dishes to satisfy your sweet-tooth; and what can be better than a simple traditional chocolate cake! During these days of isolation, when going out or ordering-in food has become next to impossible, cooking your favourite dishes at home has become the only resort. Here we bring you 3 recipes of baking a chocolate cake, which might help you try these yummy desserts at home.





Look Out For The 3 Recipes For Chocolate Cake:

Rich and Moist Chocolate Cake: This is the traditional recipe for a gooey, mushy serving of chocolate. It is all you need to lift up your spirits during this time of isolation. Check out the recipe.





Chocolate Cake in a Pressure Cooker: There are several people who do not have oven at home for baking. Pressure cooker comes to their resort. This recipe can easily be made in the pressure cookers you have in the kitchen. Check out for the recipe.





Eggless No-Bake Chocolate Cake: This lip-smacking recipe of egg-less chocolate cake is shared by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel, 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. It is a perfect recipe for those craving moist chocolate cake but do not have the time and energy to go through the whole baking routine. Check out the recipe video:











Indulge in these tasty chocolate cakes and lift up your spirit!







