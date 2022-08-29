Evenings in Indian households are synonymous with chai time. The moment the clock strikes 4 pm, the desi foodie within us instantly craves a warm cup of chai with a snack on the side. Be it biscuit or toast, pakoda or cutlet - there are innumerable Indian snacks you can enjoy with tea. Even our favourite Bollywood celebrities often indulge themselves in some tea-time goodness every now and then. Actress and star Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share the evening meal that she feasted upon. Wondering what it was? None other than a delicious cheese toast. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor's yummy toast was indeed drool-worthy.

In the picture she shared, we could see a plate with crispy cheese toast. The toast was baked to perfection and even had veggies on it. "Yummiest cheese toast ever," wrote Karisma Kapoor in her story caption. She also used a tongue-out emoji with the caption. Knowing what a big coffee-lover Karisma Kapoor is, we bet she must have paired the toast with a hot cup of it!

If all this talk about toast has got you craving some too, we have some recipes for you. Whether you like some spicy toast toppings or prefer it to taste simple and comforting, these toast recipes have got you sorted.

Here Are 5 Toast Recipes For You To Try:

Aloo on toast is a combination nobody can resist. This Hyderabadi toast will win you over with its simplicity.

Looking for a unique and vrat-friendly recipe? This delicious sabudana toast is a must-try for all who love this versatile ingredient.





Sabudana toast is a unique recipe that is also vrat-friendly.

For those untimely and instant hunger pangs, sooji toast is the recipe you need. Add some veggies to it and make it even more delicious!

Creamy avocado and zesty lemon juice paired with crunchy sourdough bread, need we say more or are you drooling already?





Avocado toast is a great recipe for toast-lovers.

Mushroom lovers would surely relish this wonderful toast recipe with a hint of spicy desi masalas.





So, go ahead and indulge yourself in some toast inspired by Karisma Kapoor!