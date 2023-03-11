Karisma Kapoor's (not-so-little) daughter Samaira is celebrating her 18th birthday today. And, the actress has written a sweet birthday note for her “baby girl.” Karisma shared a gorgeous photo of Samaira, where she is seen posing with a yummy-looking chocolate cake, topped with colourful candles. In one of the snaps from the photo dump, we got a closer look at the cake, which was coated with a layer of vanilla cream. “Happy 18th Samaira,” read the message on the sweet treat. Hold on - the yummy delicacies don't end here. Surrounding the birthday cake were cute little cupcakes with yellow and purple frosting. “18” was written on each of them!





Alongside the snaps, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Happy 18th birthday to my baby girl” and added the hashtag “mamas world.”

(Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Family Lunch Featured Scrumptious Biryani)





Birthday celebrations are not restricted to only cakes now. Just like Karisma Kapoor, you can also include cupcakes, pastries, and muffins in your sweet spread. Check out your options here:

1. Chocolate Cake

Moist chocolate cake makes for a delectable indulgence. Top it off with your favourite whipped cream, and a bunch of yummy toppings. Ready to sink your teeth? Get the recipe here.

2. Cupcakes

The tiny, little miniature cakes wrapped in paper cups, topped with smooth and creamy frosting, and myriad sprinklers are an immensely satisfying treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. Recipe here.

3. Vanilla Muffins

Eggless vanilla flavour muffins are fuss-free and quick to make. What are you waiting for? Get the recipe now.

4. Pineapple Pastry

This sponge cake will always impress your taste buds. Layered with cream and chopped pineapple, and layered with whipped cream - This pineapple pastry will transport you straight back to your childhood. Recipe here.

5. Mug Cake

You can prepare this quick and decadent chocolate mug cake in your microwave itself. Get the recipe here.





Which is your favourite birthday sweet treat? Tell us in the comments.