If you are someone who looks up to celebrities for lifestyle goals, then Malaika Arora is surely on your list. She is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood and inspires many with her clean and healthy eating habits. But that doesn't mean Malaika's diet restricts to soup, salad and all things bland. In fact, she is someone who prefers keeping up a balance between healthy and tasty - and her Instagram is proof of that. Every now and then, she gives us sneak peek into her meals that mostly include dishes that are healthy, tasty and wholesome.





The 47-year-old diva recently took to Instagram to share a story featuring one of her recent meals that comprised classic Maharashtrian aamti, thecha and nachni bhakri (ragi roti). In one word, this traditional, homemade meal screams comfort. Alongside the picture of her meal, Malaika also mentioned that the aamti recipe is a "bomb". Take a look:





Also Read: Malaika Arora's Immunity-Booster Is A Glass Of Turmeric Milk: Heres How You Can Add Turmeric To Your Diet

For the unversed, aamti is a classic Maharashtrian-style dal that is prepared by boiling yellow dal with kokum, Mahashtrian (paav bhaji masala) and a tadka of curry leaves, mustard seeds, cumin, red chilli et al. Besides being spicy, this dal leaves a refreshing flavour on your palate - thanks to the kokum. If you want to give it a try, click here for the recipe.

We also found the thecha and nachni bhakri recipes for you. Thecha is basically a pounded green chilli and garlic chutney that compliments the bland taste of the bhakri and the tanginess of the dal. Find the recipe here.





Click here to know how to make nachni bhakri (or ragi roti).





What are you waiting for? Whip up these dishes and put together a quintessential Maharashtrian meal, Malaika Arora-style!