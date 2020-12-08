Mira Kapoor Loves Her Afternoon Tea, And Here's Proof!

Mira doesn't shy away from displaying her foodie side on social media

Highlights Mira Kapoor married actor Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015

Mira Kapoor is a vegetarian

Mira is also a self-confessed foodie

If you have been following Mira Kapoor on Instagram, you may have figured by now that the 26-year-old loves her food and knows it rather well too. Mira is a stellar cook, and often shares pictures of her home-cooked dishes on Instagram, like the other time when she prepared a delicious Italian supper for her family. Mira has also been very vocal about eating clean, local and seasonal food. She often uses herbs, fruits and vegetables growing in her backyard in some of her recipes. Recently she decided to give a shout out to lopchu, a variant of tea that is grown in Darjeeling. It is a kind of a black tea that comes in many flavours nowadays. "Nothing like a great cuppa of lopchu", she wrote in the caption of the Instagram story, she had posted on Tuesday afternoon.





(Also Read: Mira Kapoor's DIY Shawarma Night Was A Blockbuster Affair!





Mira prepared her lopchu tea without milk. The hot brew is said to be very beneficial for health. The tea leaves are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help rev up immunity. The tea, if consumed in right amount, may also lead to good digestion and detox. If taken without sugar, it could serve as a nice low-cal drink that you could add to your diet.

Promoted

(Also Read: Giloy, Fig And More: Mira Kapoor Swears By All Things Desi And Healthy; Know The Benefits)





Are you also a tea fan? Which is your favourite type of tea? And when do you prefer to have it? Do let us know in the comments below.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



