Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja recently announced pregnancy with an adorable post on Instagram. The couple is all set to welcome their first born during the fall season (August), this year. The news in no time took social media by storm, with friends, family and followers showering their love and wishes on the soon-to-be parents. Sonam re-shared every post and story on her Instagram handle with super cute thankyou notes. From one such story we also got to know that the mommy-to-be is currently in Mumbai, with her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, enjoying all the love and care. That's not all. She is also being pampered well by her friends and fans in the most indulgent way possible. And one of her latest Instagram stories is a proof of that.





Sonam Kapoor's love for all things delicious and cruelty-free is no secret to us. We have seen her indulging in good food every time, complementing her mood. Hence, to satisfy all her cravings, she was recently sent over a bowlful of vegan phirni by friend and talent manager Shanti Sivaram. And trust us, the phirni looks oh-so-delicious with nuts and and rose petals on the top. Take a look:





Looks indulgent, isn't it? Like us, if you too are drooling over the bowl of phirni, then we have the perfect solution for you. We bring you this classic phirni recipe that is not only delicious, but also super easy to make. And for the ones, who avoid milk or any kind of dairy product, we suggest, replace the milk with almond milk (or any other vegan milk of your choice).





Click here for the classic phirni recipe.





Meanwhile, let's also checkout the adorable post Sonam shared announcing her pregnancy:





Much adorable, right?