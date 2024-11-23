Veteran actor Neena Gupta often makes her fans a part of her culinary journeys. From homemade delicacies to local foods of any region, Neena never misses any opportunity to dive into healthy meals. In her latest entry on Instagram, she gave a sneak peek into her wholesome meal for breakfast. She shared a close-up of a bowl featuring sliced hard-boiled eggs and what appeared to be cooked poha, garnished with sev, pepper, and chopped pieces of onion and green chillies. Doesn't it look like a healthy start to the day? Atop the snap, Neena wrote in the caption, “Bfast (Breakfast).”

Besides being a foodie, Neena Gupta also loves to cook dishes not only for herself but also for her close ones and co-workers. Previously, she cooked desi Indian food for her Panchayat team. She reposted a video on her Instagram Stories featuring a wholesome treat she prepared for Panchayat's associate director, Akshat Vijaywargiya. In the short clip, Akshat was heard saying, "Food by Neena Gupta", and then he also showed the delicious homemade dishes inside the containers kept in a place that looked like a kitchen. It included vegetable pulao, puris, chana masala, dal, boondi, and raita. We also got a glimpse of the actress who thanked Akshat for promoting her food and revealed that those dishes were "arranged by and also some of it cooked by" her. Read on to know more.

Neena Gupta's food stories are quite mouth-watering. Don't you think?





