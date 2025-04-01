The celebration of Eid is incomplete without sevaiyan – agree, foodies? Making this delicious treat is simple: roast vermicelli in a little ghee until golden brown, add milk and let it simmer. Toss in sugar, cardamom and some chopped nuts for extra flavour. Stir well, let it thicken and your sevaiyan is ready to serve! Turns out, Soha Ali Khan is also a fan of this sweet delight. On Eid-ul-Fitr, Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu hosted a cosy family gathering at their home. The celebration included Soha's siblings – Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi – along with Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor. Keeping fans in the loop, Soha shared a heartwarming Instagram carousel.





The highlight? The making of sevaiyan! In the opening video, Soha and Kunal are seen in the kitchen preparing the festive dessert. Another picture captures the lovebirds posing with their sevaiyan-in-the-making. And the final slide? A katori full of sevaiyan that looked absolutely irresistible. “Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours,” wrote Soha Ali Khan in her caption.

Watch the full post below:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu never miss a chance to indulge in good food. In February, Soha gave a glimpse of their Herath celebrations, which were all about delicious traditional dishes. For those unfamiliar, Herath – also known as the Night of Hara – is a significant festival for Kashmiri Pandits, marking the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.





Kunal celebrated the occasion with his family and Soha shared a video on her Instagram Stories to tempt food lovers with a special Herath feast. The thali featured a hearty serving of rice with paneer gravy, Nadru (lotus stem) and Kashmiri-style khatte baingan. It also included Alle yakhni (bottle gourd in yoghurt) and haak, a type of spinach grown in Kashmir. Achar and sliced muli (radish) added the perfect finishing touch.





The meal was prepared by Kunal's mother, Jyoti Kemmu and Soha couldn't help but appreciate it. The actress wrote, “What a meal. Herath Mubarak.” Click here for the full story.





Soha Ali Khan's foodie shenanigans never fail to impress.