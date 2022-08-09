It won't be an exaggeration to say that Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is a globe-trotter. Every now and then, we find her in a new country, visiting some new destinations. If you scroll through her Instagram, you will find Sara occupied either with work or with her travels. But what remains common in both the situations is food. We find her indulging in delicious treats wherever she goes! That's right! By now, we all know that Sara Ali Khan is a hardcore foodie and loves treating her foodie soul with decadent meals at regular intervals, especially when she's on vacation. Take her recent Insta-story, for instance.





Sara Ali Khan is currently in New York, soaking the city vibes and exploring different places with friends. In between, she is also treating herself to the yummiest meals possible! Recently, she had an Italian feat at a restaurant in New York City. According to her, she had the "best pizza in the world". She also shared a clip of her pulling out a slice of the pizza, overloaded with cheese. She also added "say cheese" emoticon on the story. Take a look:





Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Spells Out Her Love For Food In A Recent Witty Post (See Pic)

Photo Credit: Instagram

Let's agree, the pizza indeed looks delicious! But Sara's bingeing spree doesn't end here. In the next story, she shared a collage featuring the images of all that she ordered for the meal and added specific emoticons to express her thoughts on each dish. In the collage, we could see two types of pasta, pizza and lasagna. Here's the picture for you:

Photo Credit: Instagram

We are totally drooling over these delicious dishes. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.