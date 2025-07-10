Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled the 100 best sandwiches in the world, updated as of July 2025. The rankings are based on 16,551 ratings submitted by the TasteAtlas audience. Shawarma, which originates from the Middle East, has been ranked the best sandwich in the world. It is followed by two other popular options - Banh Mi from Vietnam and Tombik Doner from Turkiye - at the second and third spots, respectively. India's Vada Pav also features on the list, ranked 26th globally.



Although categorised as a sandwich, shawarma is often seen as a juicy and meaty wrap. This popular street food is filled with thinly sliced, tender meat. It can be made using lamb, turkey, chicken, beef, or a mix of meats, all of which are slow-cooked for hours and basted in their own juices and fat.



While Banh Mi takes the second position, Vietnam stands out for having the most entries in the top 10 - a total of three sandwiches. India's Vada Pav has seen a steady rise in popularity and ratings, moving up from the 39th position in the January rankings to 26th in the latest list.

Here Are The Top 10 Sandwiches In The World, As Per TasteAtlas:

Shawarma (Lebanon and more regions) Banh mi (Vietnam) Tombik Doner (Turkiye) Meat and Cold Cuts Banh Mi (Banh mi thit) (Vietnam) Roasted Pork Belly Banh Mi (Banh mi heo quay) (Vietnam) Panino col polpo (Bari, Italy) Tortas (Puebla De Zaragoza, Mexico) Lobster Roll (Maine, USA) Butifarra (Lima, Peru) Sandwich de lomo (Cordoba Province, Argentina)

