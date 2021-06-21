Shilpa Shetty is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram and enjoys 20.8million followers with whom she keeps sharing glimpses from her daily life. From her daily fitness regime to the fam-jams - we get sneak peeks of her life through multiple posts and stories. Recently, the 46-year-old diva celebrated her mother Sunanda Shetty's birthday. She took to her Instagram to share a short video of the lavish feast she arranged for her mother. In the video, we could see Shilpa, her mother, and other family members indulging in a lavish Sadya platter served on a traditional banana leaf. It included thoran, avial, sambar, rice, pazham pori (banana fritters), kheer and more. The meal was prepared by a popular South Indian restaurant in Mumbai Oottupura - known for their traditional home-style Keralite meal.





We also heard Shilpa asking from the background, "Mom, enjoying it?" To which her mother promptly replies, "I think this is one of the best meals you have ever had. It's beautiful. I loved it."





"Aww...thank you!" stated Shilpa. Along with the video, she wrote, "BIRTHDAY GIRL HAS SPOKEN #MISSIONACCOMPLISHED". Take a look:





That's not all. Later in the day, we also saw the family playing housie, while enjoying some mirchi vadas and other bhajiyas. Check out:

Scrolling through Shilpa's Instagram, we feel her mother Sunanda Shetty's birthday weekend was quite special, extensive, and lavish. Besides all the fun, food and games, Shilpa also penned a heartfelt note, along with a short video, dedicated to her mother. Addressing her as the 'Queen' and her 'best friend', Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday to my 'QUEEN'...Can't wait to lose yet again at carrom, chess, and be struck by the lightning of your crazy English vocab at Scrabble (that's when I want to scramble)..." Check out the complete post.





And if all the discussion about sadya platter is making you slurp, then we found a list that describes what goes into making a full-fledged sadya platter. Click here to know more.