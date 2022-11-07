Winter is almost here and so is the time to indulge in the classic seasonal delicacies. In India, every season boasts a range of dishes that are unique and add variety and flavours to our daily diet. Our meal plan also goes through a change as per the season. For instance, winter calls for hot drinks, makhkhan (white butter), paratha, gajar ka halwa and more. Another such popular winter delicacy is sarson da saag and makki di roti. And it won't be an exaggeration to say that for people in North India, the season is synonymous to this classic combo. In fact, sarson da saag and makki di roti finds a dedicated fan following across India - Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra being one in the lot. Don't believe us? We suggest, check out her latest Story on Instagram.





An ardent foodie by nature, Shilpa loves sharing about her food activities on social media. She gives us sneak peek into her healthy meals, sinful indulgences, cooking experimentations and, of course, the much-popular 'Sunday Binge'. And this weekend, it was all about the classic Punjabi delicacy - sarson da saag and makki di roti. The actor took to the photo-sharing app to share a short clip of her Sunday meal and wrote alongside, "Yum! Yum!" In the Story, we could see a portion of saag, a makki roti and a dollop of white butter on it. Sound delicious, isn't it? Here's a glimpse of her meal for you:





Like us, if this wholesome delicacy is making you drool too, then we have the perfect solution to it. Here we bring the recipes of sarson da saag and makki di roti for your winter indulgence. That's not all. We have Shilpa Shetty's special sarson da saag recipe too.





Now, that you have all the recipes handy, we suggest, prepare a meal for yourself and indulge. And yes, do not forget to add a generous amount of butter to it.





Enjoy your meal!