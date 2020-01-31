SEARCH
  • News
  • Shilpa Shetty Gives Mother-In Law’s ‘Sarson Ka Saag’ A Healthy Twist With Broccoli

Shilpa Shetty Gives Mother-In Law’s ‘Sarson Ka Saag’ A Healthy Twist With Broccoli

What makes Shilpa Shetty Kundra's 'Sarson Ka Saag' recipe different from the regular ones is the addition of broccoli to it.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: January 31, 2020 13:39 IST

Reddit
Shilpa Shetty Gives Mother-In Law’s ‘Sarson Ka Saag’ A Healthy Twist With Broccoli

The Bollywood Diva brings you a healthy 'sarson ka saag' recipe

Highlights
  • Sarson Ka Saag is an intrinsic part of Indian winters
  • This saag is made with all the healthy seasonal leafy vegetables
  • Inclusion of broccoli in this saag brings a twist to traditional recipe



Whenever we talk about Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the first thing that pops up in mind is her healthy physique. But to everyone's surprise, she doesn't give up on her favourite foods, proves her social media handles. All that the yoga enthusiast keeps in mind is eating right amount of food in the right time. An example to the same is her recent recipe video. The Bollywood actress-turned-entrepreneur took to her Instagram handle to share her mother in-law's special 'Sarson Da Saag' recipe and wrote, "My PUNJABI mother-in-law's delicious speciality Sarson Da Saag is one of the highlights of the winter season for me." What makes the recipe different from the regular ones is the addition of broccoli to it. Take a look:



Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Spinach Dal Recipe Is Perfect Healthy Weekend Treat

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on



'Sarson Ka Saag' is an intrinsic part of Indian winters. It is a dish that is loaded with the goodness of the greens and richness of makkhan (white butter). 'Sarson Ka Saag Aur Makki Ki Roti' is a platter that also includes gur/jaggery, white butter/makkhan and pickle made out of seasonal vegetables.



4e77hqr

Sarson Ka Saag is all about winter goodness



This saag is made with all the healthy seasonal leafy vegetables we get in the market- sarson (mustard) leaves, palak (spinach) and bathua (Chenopodium or pigweed). Shilpa's inclusion of broccoli in this saag is surely an interesting take to this traditional recipe. So now on, if your child throws tantrum while eating broccoli, you can try to include it to the delicious 'Sarson Ka Saag' and provide nutrition to them.

Before the winter calls it quits, try Shilpa Shetty Kundra-special 'Sarson Ka Saag' at home and relish!

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Shilpa ShettySarson Ka SaagSarson Ka Saag RecipeBroccoli BenefitsHealthy DietSpinachSpinach BenefitsMustard Greens
Diabetes: Keto Diet In Small Doses Could Help Manage High Blood Sugar; Finds Study
Diabetes: Keto Diet In Small Doses Could Help Manage High Blood Sugar; Finds Study
Kiara Advani Shares The Favourite Breakfast Meal That She 'Lives For'
Kiara Advani Shares The Favourite Breakfast Meal That She 'Lives For'

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 