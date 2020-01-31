Shilpa Shetty Gives Mother-In Law’s ‘Sarson Ka Saag’ A Healthy Twist With Broccoli

The Bollywood Diva brings you a healthy 'sarson ka saag' recipe

Whenever we talk about Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the first thing that pops up in mind is her healthy physique. But to everyone's surprise, she doesn't give up on her favourite foods, proves her social media handles. All that the yoga enthusiast keeps in mind is eating right amount of food in the right time. An example to the same is her recent recipe video. The Bollywood actress-turned-entrepreneur took to her Instagram handle to share her mother in-law's special 'Sarson Da Saag' recipe and wrote, "My PUNJABI mother-in-law's delicious speciality Sarson Da Saag is one of the highlights of the winter season for me." What makes the recipe different from the regular ones is the addition of broccoli to it. Take a look:











'Sarson Ka Saag' is an intrinsic part of Indian winters. It is a dish that is loaded with the goodness of the greens and richness of makkhan (white butter). 'Sarson Ka Saag Aur Makki Ki Roti' is a platter that also includes gur/jaggery, white butter/makkhan and pickle made out of seasonal vegetables.











This saag is made with all the healthy seasonal leafy vegetables we get in the market- sarson (mustard) leaves, palak (spinach) and bathua (Chenopodium or pigweed). Shilpa's inclusion of broccoli in this saag is surely an interesting take to this traditional recipe. So now on, if your child throws tantrum while eating broccoli, you can try to include it to the delicious 'Sarson Ka Saag' and provide nutrition to them.





Before the winter calls it quits, try Shilpa Shetty Kundra-special 'Sarson Ka Saag' at home and relish!







