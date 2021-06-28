One of the fittest Bollywood celebrities, Shilpa Shetty is a foodie by heart - and her Instagram is a proof of that. In fact, it is a clear testament of how she balances out her fitness regime and sinful cravings. Besides the yoga videos and snaps of her healthy meals, Shilpa's Insta handle also chronicles all her yummy indulgences - especially her Sunday binge. If you have been following her, then you are well aware of Shilpa Shetty's popular 'Sunday Binge' series. Every Sunday, the 46-year-old diva shares glimpses of her cheat day meals that mostly include everything greasy, yummy and decadent. From chaats and rasgulla to chocolate cakes and cheesy pizzas - we have seen her devouring some of the most delicious dishes we can think of.





Keeping up with the tradition, this week Shilpa Shetty shared an Insta-story featuring the delicacy she had for her latest 'Sunday Binge'- it was a boxful of yummy, sugar-y doughnut. "Sunday binge and how," she captioned the story. Check it out!





Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Teaches Son Viaan How To Make Chocolate Brownies For Daughter Samisha

The doughnuts look delicious, right? If you are like us, then this boxful of doughnuts has left you craving too! And surely, many of you have already started checking out the menu at your favourite doughnut place. What if we say, you can make these delicious doughnuts at home? Yes, you read it right! We found a simple recipe that will help you prepare a classic doughnut at home in less than an hour. Click here for recipe.





And the ones looking for variations, here we have 5 more doughnut recipes for you. Click here for the recipes.





So, what are you waiting for? Prepare your favourite doughnut at home and enjoy your day, the Shilpa Shetty way!