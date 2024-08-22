It is natural to feel hunger pangs when juggling hectic schedules and deadlines. Ask Tamannaah Bhatia and we bet she will agree with us. Fresh off the success of her song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, the actress was seen heading toward another work commitment. But, being a true-blue foodie, she was gripped by the thoughts of “Lunch mein kya hai (What's for lunch?)” on the way. How do we know? Well, her Instagram Stories serve as proof. Read on.

See the picture below:

You need not guess what Tamannaah Bhatia had for lunch. She was generous enough to share the menu in the following snap. Her lunch box featured freshly cooked bhindi (okra) served with yellow dal and quinoa. We also spotted a lemon slice for that extra jazz. As per Tamannaah, the post is for “all the bhindi-lovers in the house.” We admit the homely meal had us drooling.

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram story below:

Like Tamannaah Bhatia, here are 5 bhindi recipes you can also enjoy at home:

1. Masala Bhindi Recipe

This one's a classic that can be relished as a side dish either with roti or rice. The flavourful mix of spices gives the vegetable a delicious spin. Here's the recipe.

2. Lahsuni Bhindi Recipe

Love garlic? Then you will just not be able to resist this garlicky bhindi, topped with desi masalas and coriander or mint leaves. Find the recipe here.

3. Crispy Andhra Bhindi

Take a culinary detour from regular bhindis. Instead, make the vegetable crispier with this recipe. Deep-fry the bhindis, sprinkle some tangy roasted masala, and indulge in a scrumptious lunch. Click here for the recipe:

4. Bhindiwala Meat

Non-veg lovers where you at? Offer an aromatic meaty twist to bhindis by preparing this dish with tomatoes, masalas, and mutton or chicken chunks. Pair with naan or rice for a hearty dinner. Read the recipe here.

5. Shahi Bhindi

You might have heard about shahi paneer or shahi mushroom. So what's stopping you from making shahi bhindi? Cook the vegetable in a creamy-rich gravy, mixed with spices and a few dollops of curd. Check out the lip-smacking recipe here.

