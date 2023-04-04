The time spent with your sister is always fun. Whether you are cooking together or simply hanging out with each other, the bond shared by sisters is special. Do you know Tara Sutaria also has a twin sister Pia? The two often share pictures on social media. But the one thing that connects the two happens to be food. Tara is a hardcore foodie and so is Pia. The Heropanti actress gave us a sneak peek into their baking diaries. What did the duo make? A “divine” vanilla and mango tart! The delicacy looked extremely delicious. As you can see in the picture, fresh slices of mango are arranged beautifully along with some vanilla cream in between making the final presentation appear very attractive to the eyes. We are sure it's super yummy as well! Also, now that the summer season is here everyone will get busy making various mango treats. For the caption, Tara stated, “@piasutaria and I baked a divine and vanilla mango tarte! We began baking this weekly during the first lockdown and decided to give it a go yesterday after ages.”

Previously, years ago, Tara Sutaria shared this post showcasing a similar scrumptious mango tart. Tara and Pia had made this for their parent's anniversary.

If Tara Sutaria's baking diaries inspired you to bake at home, here are some tart recipes that can be prepared easily. We have made a list of five delectable recipes:

1. Lemon tart

This makes for an amazing dessert that you can round up your meal with. Lemon tart is filled with lemon curd consisting of lemon rind. Yes, it may take some time, but trust us, the final outfit is worth all the effort. Recipe here.

2. Apple tart

This is one of the most delightful ways to relish apples. Just make this apple tart at home and everyone will fall in love with its taste and flavour. A combination of cinnamon-flavoured sugary apples and apricot jam is simply unmissable. Find the recipe here.

3. Hazelnut chocolate tart

Chocolates in any form are irresistible. Do you agree? This hazelnut chocolate tart will satiate your sweet tooth nicely. A unique dessert, this tart carries the goodness of caramelised hazelnuts and chocolate mix. It's topped with the chocolate muse. Click here for the recipe.

4. Fresh fruit tart

You will get to savour some amazing fruits in this one dish. Unlike other tart recipes, this dish is extremely simple and doesn't require too much time either. Basically, it consists of a puff tart crust topped with fresh fruits. Recipe here.

5. Apple cinnamon tart

Sounds unique, right? Try this out and it's the perfect answer to your hunger pangs. You can rely on this recipe when you want to dive into something sweet and drool-worthy. Make this dessert at home and show off your culinary skills. Find the recipe here.





Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria did trigger our sweet craving with their latest kitchen adventure.

