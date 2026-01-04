Korean food has found a strong fan base in India over the years. From spicy ramyeon and crispy fried chicken to kimchi, tteokbokki, and bibimbap, Indian food lovers enjoy exploring Korean flavours. While many Indians enjoy Korean food, it is always fun to see the food exchange work both ways. And sometimes, the most unexpected combinations steal the show. An Instagram video shared by a Korean family living in India has done just that. The family of four, known by their Instagram handle @wonny_brothers, posted a video that instantly caught our attention. The clip shows two young Korean brothers trying their hands at making one of India's most loved street foods – pani puri.





The video begins with the two siblings shallow-frying puris in a pan. Their mother can also be seen cooking dosa. Yes, you read that right – pani puri and dosa in one kitchen. The variety of dishes makes the video even more fun to watch. As the clip goes on, the boys are seen filling the puris with aloo masala and spicy paani. They eat the pani puri in one bite, just like it is meant to be eaten. Towards the end of the clip, the Korean kids are seen relishing dosa as well. From the way they smile and react, it is clear that they truly enjoyed it.

The caption on the post read, “Korean Kids Cook Panipuri. The kids made panipuri, I made dosa…At this rate, we might as well open an Indian restaurant at home.”

Watch the full video below:

This sweet clip is a reminder that food has no borders. Whether it is Korean dishes loved in India or Indian street food enjoyed by Korean kids, good food always brings people together.