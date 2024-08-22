Another day, another amazing record was reported by the Guinness World Records. This time, we are talking about the heaviest eggplant (aubergine), and it belongs it Dave Bennett. In the video shared by the record-keeper on Instagram, Dave Bennett is seen displaying the vegetable. He then walks towards a table and places it carefully. A few seconds later, the eggplant is kept on a weight machine. It's weight - weighed 3.778 kg (8 lb 5.3 oz). It is more than 10 times the size of a typically eggplant available in the market. Dave, who lives in Iowa, USA, planted it in April, the record keeper said in a statement. “Planted by Dave Bennett (USA) in early April, the record-setting globe eggplant (aka American eggplant) – which are known for their rounder, fatter fruit – was harvested in Bloomfield, Iowa, on 31 July.”





Sharing the video, Guinness World Records wrote, “Heaviest aubergine/eggplant (Solanum melongena) 3.778 kg (8 lb 5.3 oz) grown by Dave Bennett.”

The Guinness World Records added that the eggplant “measured in at a whopping 71.12 cm (2 ft 3.9 in) in circumference and 35.56 cm (1 ft 1.16 in) tall from stem to base.”

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has also shared a detailed note about it on Facebook. It read, “It's not every day Iowa has a world record! Dave Bennett from Davis County has set a new record with an eggplant weighing an impressive 8.33 pounds. Our Iowa Weights and Measures Bureau was called in to verify the record, with Inspector Ivan Hankins ensuring that everything was measured accurately. We handle the verification for all three giant pumpkin contests at the State Fair, Bloomfield, and Anamosa each year, and we're pleased to add this impressive eggplant to our list of world records.”





Ivan Hankins told Guinness World Records, “My initial reaction was [excitement] for another eggplant that Dave was growing. It was a pretty good size as well. But then Dave corrected me and said, ‘This is the one!' I thought for a moment we had close to a 10-pounder!”