Coffee is not just any ordinary beverage. It is the fuel that powers many of us through our day. Some are content with a single cup in the morning, while others rely on multiple doses to keep their energy levels up. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, currently on a shoot in Yas Island, decided to ask everyone around him an important question - “How much coffee do you actually need to get through the day?” And he posted this entire coffee talk on his Instagram Stories. The first person, perhaps not a coffee lover, simply stated "None." The second seemed like a typical coffeeholic. He proudly confessed that he needs "three or four" cups daily. The last person Varun approached was the true coffee enthusiast. She candidly revealed her morning ritual, stating, "One to wake up, one to function, one to go on with the day," with the option for additional cups if needed.

Also Read: Watermelon Juice Comes To Varun Dhawan's Rescue In Summer Heat

As for Varun Dhawan himself, the actor disclosed that he used to be a three to four-cups-a-day kind of guy. Now, he has transitioned to a single cup. "One coffee, that's it," Varun declared as he wrapped up the video.

If you are a true coffee lover, here are some recipes featuring the delightful flavour of coffee:

Here Are 5 Coffee-Based Recipes You Must Try:

1. Coffee Mousse

Indulge in this creamy delight of coffee mousse. It is a velvety dessert that perfectly balances the rich bitterness of coffee with a sweet and airy texture. Click here for the recipe.

2. Spiced Coffee Kulfi

This spiced coffee kulfi is a twist on the traditional Indian frozen treat. This dish is infused with aromatic coffee and a hint of exotic spices. Recipe here.

3. Coffee Walnut Cake

Savour the nutty goodness of a coffee walnut cake, where the earthy flavour of coffee blends harmoniously with the satisfying crunch of walnuts. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Eggless Coffee Cupcake

Delight in the subtle coffee notes of these eggless coffee cupcakes. It is a perfect treat for those seeking a caffeine-infused confection. Detailed recipe here.

5. Oz Coffee Waffle

Experience a fusion of flavours with this dish, where coffee meets the delightful crispiness of a classic waffle. Click here and get the recipe.

If you have a unique coffee-flavoured recipe, do not forget to share it with us in the comment section below.