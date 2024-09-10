Dosa, a traditional South Indian delicacy, is cherished by food lovers across the country. From street-side stalls to upscale restaurants, this thin and crispy treat can now be found in many regions of India. Made with fermented rice and lentil batter, dosa can be enjoyed at any time of day. While there are countless variations with different fillings, the classic dosa stuffed with aloo masala remains a favourite. One of the main challenges when making dosa is flipping it perfectly. Often, the dosa gets stuck to the griddle, making it difficult to scrape off with a spatula, and many of us have experienced breaking it while attempting to do so. But what if there were a special scraper designed just for dosa?

In a viral video, we spotted a unique scraper that seems to solve this problem effortlessly. What amazed us was how this scraper left no leftover batter stuck to the griddle, ensuring a perfect dosa every time. Check out the video below:

The video received almost 13 million views so far and people are completely mesmerised by the scraper.





One user commented, “Bro found a way to do less work on a masala dosa, and people are calling it unique, haha.”





Another mentioned, “Very nice. Hygienic!! I don't like it when someone uses their hands to handle cooked dosas.”





“Maybe previously bulldozer driver,” read another hilarious comment.





Someone demanded, “I want this machine.”





An Instagrammer penned, “Cement roller.”





While one called it “Nice. Intelligent idea," another mentioned, “Appropriate technology or simply Jugaad.”





This is not the first time dosa has made it to the headlines. Earlier, a video of a unique dosa experiment went viral online. In the video, we discovered how butterfly pea flowers were added to the lentil batter to make blue dosa. The tinge of blue in the dosa made us crave some. Read the full story here.

