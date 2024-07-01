Comedian-actor Sumukhi Suresh has dropped a relatable food video on Instagram. Her target audience? South Indian families. While some South Indians love non-vegetarian foods, others are strict vegetarians. Now, Sumukhi has said why she chose to be a vegetarian. It seems she is too scared of her “amma [mother]”. The hilarious video begins with Sumukhi saying, “You know, my friends ask me saying, ‘Sumukhi, why are you a vegetarian? Why don't you eat eggs, why don't you eat chicken? Have you always been like that?' I was like ‘Yeah, I have always been like this. It is my choice'. But the truth is, Amma thittuva (mother will scold).” Needless to mention, she is a “Vegetarian by fear”. “Are you a vegetarian or are you also lying?” read Sumukhi's caption.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, a flurry of reactions swept the comments section. “I ate without my mother's knowledge. She scolded me when she found out,“ confessed a person.





“Amma's got you on a short leash,” joked another.





Sharing their personal experience, a user wrote, “I've passed the amma thittuva stage to becoming an amma myself. And my kids eat whatever they like. But when my amma is around we are all vegetarians just to avoid her wrath.”





“There might also be a need for you to take a trip to dip in Ganga,” pointed out a user.





“I can feel you,” echoed a few.

In the middle of this, an individual said, “More than scolding mom will make her eyes big and look at me with anger and disgust.”

“It is by choice, choice of not getting scolded,” came another remark.

Are you also a vegetarian out of fear? Let us know in the comments below!