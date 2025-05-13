Cupcakes are always a crowd-pleaser. From rich chocolate with gooey centres to light vanilla topped with rainbow sprinkles, there is a cupcake for every vibe. For those who love baking, cupcake liners are a key ingredient when it comes to making these sweet treats. But have you ever found yourself ready to bake cupcakes but missing the liners? Well, a video making the rounds on Instagram shows a hack to replace cupcake liners with bell peppers. The foodie community, however, did not seem too impressed.





The video, shared by Instagram user @itsmejuliette, begins with a woman saying, "This is your sign to start using a bell pepper instead of cupcake liners. Not only is it a healthier option, but it also cuts down on paper waste."





She deseeds a few bell peppers, hollowing them out and filling them with cupcake batter. After placing the peppers in a cupcake tray, the woman adds the cake batter inside and bakes them. Once done, she takes a bite and says, "I love biting into that soft chocolate cake and then getting the sweet crunch of the bell pepper. It's so good." The video has garnered almost 5 million views.

Check out the video below:

Foodies expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

A user wrote, “If someone gives me a chocolate bell pepper, I hope they have made peace with god because they are about to be shaking hands.”

Another one added, “I love bell peppers. I love cupcakes. This has just removed the joy from both.”

“This was my sign to absolutely never try this,” wrote a person.

A sarcastic comment read, “Do it in hot peppers next time!!! And then throw some pre-workout on it for sprinkles!!

An Instagrammer joked, “Hi 9-1-1, what's your emergency? Yes, someone served me a cupcake in a pepper, and I think I'm going to lose my mind.”

What do you think of this experimental recipe? Share with us in the comments below.