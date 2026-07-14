When it comes to weight loss, rice is often one of the first foods people think about cutting out. Over the years, many foods have earned a reputation for being "good" or "bad" for weight loss, and rice is often at the centre of that debate. Some people avoid it completely in the evening, while others replace it with alternatives they believe are healthier. But with so many opinions and diet rules floating around, it can be difficult to know what really works. To clear the confusion, let's find out what nutrition experts have to say about eating rice at night.





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Does Eating Rice At Night Cause Weight Gain?

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According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, eating rice at night, by itself, does not cause weight gain. She explains that weight management depends on your overall calorie intake and expenditure rather than the timing of a single food. As long as you consume fewer calories than you burn, eating rice for dinner will not automatically make you gain weight. Her verdict? The idea that rice at night leads to weight gain is largely a myth.

Portion Size Matters More Than Timing

While Datta doesn't recommend avoiding rice at dinner, she does emphasise portion control. She suggests sticking to about half to one cup of cooked rice per meal. She also recommends pairing rice with protein-rich foods such as dal, paneer or chicken, along with vegetables. According to her, this combination may help make the meal more balanced than eating rice on its own.

Rice Is Not The Enemy

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also challenges the belief that rice should be avoided for weight loss. According to her, you do not need to eliminate rice if you are trying to lose weight. She recommends choosing single-polished, hand-pounded rice and maintaining a gap of around two hours between dinner and bedtime if you are eating rice at night. She also stresses the importance of avoiding overeating.





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Moreover, Diwekar says there is no “best” variety of rice for everyone. Instead, she encourages people to choose rice that is local to their region and enjoy it as part of a wholesome meal rather than eating it in isolation.

Is Rice Better Than Roti At Night?

Many people think that switching to just roti might help with their weight loss. However, nutritionist Kavita Devgan believes there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the rice-versus-roti debate. According to her, both can be included in a healthy dinner, but the choice depends on your digestive comfort, preferences and overall meal composition. Rather than focusing on choosing one over the other, she recommends paying attention to portion sizes and ensuring your meal is balanced.

So, Should You Eat Rice At Night For Weight Loss?

Based on the expert views, eating rice at night does not automatically interfere with weight loss. What appears to matter more is how much rice you eat, what you pair it with, and your overall eating pattern throughout the day. If you are trying to lose weight, you may not need to eliminate rice from your dinner plate. Instead, focus on mindful portions and building a balanced meal.