Let's agree, we all have tried losing weight at some point in life. But regrettably, some of us couldn't reach even half-a-way. Ever wondered why? It is because weight loss journey is no one-day job. It takes time, dedication and a balanced lifestyle to sustain the process for long. If you thought getting on a crash diet could be a quick solution, then dear reader, you are absolutely mistaken. Instead, health experts recommend having a clean and nutritious diet to lose weight gradually, but effectively. This inevitably means, you need a range of weight loss-friendly recipes that are delicious as well. In this article, we got you one such recipe that is not only packed with proteins, taste delicious as well. It's a wholesome veggie dalia recipe by nutritionist and weight loss coach Mohita Mascarenhas. Let's take you through.





High-Protein Diet: What Makes Dalia A Good Option For Weight Loss?

Dalia is made of broken wheat and loads you with protein, vitamins, essential minerals and more to make for a healthy and nutritious food and cut down bad carbs from your diet. According to the USDA data, 100 grams of dalia has 357 calories, 7.14 grams of protein, 11.9 grams of fibre and 1.55 grams of fat.

Nutritionist Shilpa Arora weighs in, "Dalia makes for a great alternative for those on a weight loss diet. You can spruce it up by adding different veggies like carrots, peas, tomatoes, and capsicum. This would help you stay satiated for a longer period of time. One could also add nuts and seeds to the porridge, which can also help nourish the skin in addition to aiding weight loss."

High Protein Dalia Recipe For Weight Loss: How To Make Quick And Easy Weight Loss-Friendly Dalia:

Besides the super healthy dalia, the recipe also includes high-protein moong dal, which is considered ideal to add to a weight loss diet.

- To begin with, wash and soak moong dal and dalia in hot water. Meanwhile, chip onion, tomato and carrot.

- Add dalia, moong dal, chopped vegetables in a pressure cooker.

- To it, add green peas, grated ginger, salt, some masalas and water.

- Close the lid and cook for four to five whistles, on medium heat.

- Serve hot with a garnish of ghee and freshly chopped coriander leaves.

- Pair some achar of your choice for added flavours.

Watch the detailed recipe of high protein dalia for weight loss here:

