A perfectly crispy dosa can cheer us up instantly. Come to think about it, it is not very difficult to make dosa - all you need is a well-rested batter, a hot pan and a smattering of oil, and yet the results are not always in your favour. The broken edges, the charred bottom are disheartening but fret not. Here, we bring you a recipe that is not only foolproof but also loaded with nutrition. Dosa is a crepe-like Indian dish that is found in many avatars across the country. Dosa is typically paired with sambhar or chutney unless you are going for a particularly off-beat variation like schezwan dosa, chocolate dosa or cheese dosa which could be consumed as is.





This recipe of egg dosa is ideal for busy mornings, provided you have the right dosa batter at your disposal. Eggs are dubbed as the best bioavailable source of protein, and we all know how important it is to sneak in healthy proteins in our breakfast. Protein helps keep us satiated and prevent bouts of unhealthy bingeing. Moreover, it also helps build muscle and aid muscle recovery.

Here's what you need to do to make egg dosa:





1. Prepare an egg mixture by breaking an egg in a bowl and whisking it with chopped onions, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt. Mix everything well.

2. Place a tawa on the stove. Grease it with oil.

3. On the hot tawa, drop the dosa batter and with the help of the ladle spread it across the tawa in a circular motion.

4. Add the egg mixture on top and spread it too.

5. Let it cool until the edges start to separate from the bottom. Turn over the dosa.

6. Spread hot with coconut and tomato chutney or sambhar.





This recipe is the perfect marriage of dosa and omelette, can there be a breakfast more wholesomely perfect? We guess not. You can find the complete recipe with all ingredients in the video above.

Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Don't forget to send in the pictures.





