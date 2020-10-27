High-Protein Diet: Indulge In These Hot And Crunchy Rajma Kebabs Sans Any Guilt

Highlights A bowl of rajma-chawal defines comfort for many

Let's admit it, the very thought of spicy rajma curry along with some steamed rice or roti melts our heart and makes us slurp! A bowl of rajma-chawal defines comfort for many. But did you know these kidney beans have several other lip-smacking recipes to its credits? Rajma is loaded with various health benefiting properties and is also used to prepare several global recipes, including burritos, wraps, desi chaat and more. One such dish is crunchy and appetising kebab. Yes, you heard it right!





Mixed with a pool of spices, gram flour, lemon juice et al, rajma kebab spells indulgence. Moreover, it is quick, simple and makes for a wholesome snack for guilt-free chomping. For the unversed, rajma is a treasure trove of protein (plant-based), fibre, antioxidants and several essential nutrients. It is ideal for boosting digestion and metabolism and is often recommended as a part of a balanced diet regime.





This rajma kebab is easy to make and can be prepared anytime to satiate your cravings. Try it today and let us know how you liked it. Bon Appetit!

Here's The Written Recipe Of Protein-Rich Rajma Kebab:

Ingredients:

1 cup rajma, soaked overnight





1 tomato, chopped





1 onion, chopped





Half cup peanuts, crushed





1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped





1 teaspoon coriander powder





1 teaspoon red chilli powder





1 tablespoon besan





Salt, as per taste





1 teaspoon lemon juice





2 green chillies, chopped





Method:

Add hot water to the rajma and peel the skin.





Now grind the rajma into a smooth paste.





Add onion, tomato, green chillies, salt, peanuts, coriander leaves, coriander powder, red chilli powder, lemon juice and besan to it.





Now mix everything together to a soft dough.





Make small tikkis out of the dough.





Shallow fry the roundels till they are golden brown in colour.





Serve the crunchy, hot rajma kebabs with pudina chutney. Click here for pudina chutney recipe.







