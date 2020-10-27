High-Protein Diet: Indulge In These Hot And Crunchy Rajma Kebabs Sans Any Guilt

Somdatta Saha | Updated: October 27, 2020 14:16 IST
Let's admit it, the very thought of spicy rajma curry along with some steamed rice or roti melts our heart and makes us slurp! A bowl of rajma-chawal defines comfort for many. But did you know these kidney beans have several other lip-smacking recipes to its credits? Rajma is loaded with various health benefiting properties and is also used to prepare several global recipes, including burritos, wraps, desi chaat and more. One such dish is crunchy and appetising kebab. Yes, you heard it right!
Mixed with a pool of spices, gram flour, lemon juice et al, rajma kebab spells indulgence. Moreover, it is quick, simple and makes for a wholesome snack for guilt-free chomping. For the unversed, rajma is a treasure trove of protein (plant-based), fibre, antioxidants and several essential nutrients. It is ideal for boosting digestion and metabolism and is often recommended as a part of a balanced diet regime.
This rajma kebab is easy to make and can be prepared anytime to satiate your cravings. Try it today and let us know how you liked it. Bon Appetit!
Also Read:How To Make This Delicious, Protein-Rich Chickpea Kebab
1 cup rajma, soaked overnight
1 tomato, chopped
1 onion, chopped
Half cup peanuts, crushed
1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped
1 teaspoon coriander powder
1 teaspoon red chilli powder
1 tablespoon besan
Salt, as per taste
1 teaspoon lemon juice
2 green chillies, chopped
Add hot water to the rajma and peel the skin.
Now grind the rajma into a smooth paste.
Add onion, tomato, green chillies, salt, peanuts, coriander leaves, coriander powder, red chilli powder, lemon juice and besan to it.
Now mix everything together to a soft dough.
Make small tikkis out of the dough.
Shallow fry the roundels till they are golden brown in colour.
Serve the crunchy, hot rajma kebabs with pudina chutney. Click here for pudina chutney recipe.
Comments
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.