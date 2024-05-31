One of the most common areas where we experience stubborn fat is the belly (tummy). The fat around this area is easiest to gain and the most difficult to shed. Also known as visceral fat, this provides some kind of cushioning to our organs but too much of it can pose a health hazard. In fact, belly fat can lead to a number of cardiovascular diseases. A major reason for gaining stubborn belly fat is our diet and lifestyle. Have you been struggling with stubborn belly fat? An expert has answers to what could be wrong with your dietary habits.





Nutritionist and Holistic Health Service Provider Shalini Sudhakar (@consciouslivingwithshalini) shared a video on her Instagram handle pointing out three food mistakes that could lead to belly fat.

Watch the full video below:

What Are 3 Food Mistakes That You Should Avoid To Prevent Belly Fat:

1. Eating An Imbalanced Meal

When you miss important nutrients like protein and fibre, and make your meal predominantly carbohydrate-rich, it could lead to belly fat. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar shares that carbohydrates are largely glucose and can spike your sugar levels immediately. Higher sugar levels increase the cortisol levels of your body which could lead to belly fat.

2. Putting Your Body Into A Craving Mode

Nutritionist Sudhakar shares that when you eat an imbalanced meal and spike the cortisol levels of your body, it will make you crave sugar or something savoury. This will make you have no self-control and you will eat a lot of fat-rich food, which will contribute to your belly fat.

3. Not Drinking Enough Water

When your cells, muscles and tissues are dehydrated, it can also be felt as hunger. When you take this dehydration as hunger, you will eat more, said nutritionist Sudhakar. When you eat more, you create a calorie surplus and it gets stored in your belly fat.

How Can You Tackle Belly Fat Then?

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar suggested three ways in which you can tackle your belly fat. She shares:

Eating a balanced meal having equal proportions of carbohydrates, proteins, and fibre. This will give you essential nutrients and also keep you full.

Don't skip protein and fibre in your meal as it could lead to high cortisol levels. This could result in stubborn sugar cravings.

Make sure to drink 2.5 to 3 litres of water every day, as this is the bare minimum requirement of an adult human body. Anything less than this can give you hunger pangs making you eat more.

These green juice recipes can help you lose stubborn belly fat.

Green Juices To Help You Lose Belly Fat

If you are reading this article, it means you or someone you know is struggling with belly fat. But what if we tell you that we have some simple green juice recipes that can help shed those extra kilos? Read on to know our 5 recommendations:

1. Spinach and Kale Juice

Packed with the goodness of spinach and kale, this delicious juice recipe is low in calories and high in fibre. Spinach is packed with iron and kale has a high water content, making it perfect for weight loss. Find the full recipe for Spinach and Kale Juice here.

2. Cucumber Kiwi Juice

Cucumber has a 95 percent water content while kiwi is rich in vitamin C. This combination makes this green juice light, nutrient-rich, and delicious. This will help you lose your stubborn belly fat and keep you nourished. Find the full recipe for cucumber kiwi juice here.

3. Bottle Gourd Juice

Also known as lauki, bottle gourd is high in fibre and low in calories, making it ideal for belly fat loss. You can also add pineapple and orange to this recipe to make your juice tastier and rich in vitamin C. Find the full recipe for bottled gourd juice here.

4. Amla Juice

The juice of Amla (Indian gooseberry) is alkaline in nature and helps support your digestive system. This helps in improving your metabolism and flush out toxins from your body. So drink up and say goodbye to that stubborn belly fat. Find the step-by-step recipe for Amla Juice here.

5. Cabbage Juice

Cabbage is packed with essential vitamins and minerals that can nourish your body. It helps in purifying the upper section of the intestines and removes the waste material from the body easily. Cabbage juice can smoothen your digestion process. Find the full recipe for cabbage juice here.





