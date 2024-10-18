Foods that help you lose weight, maintain weight, or just keep up your energy work differently for different people. While each person's dietary requirements are unique, a lot of it can depend on your sex. According to a new study from the University of Waterloo, men's and women's metabolisms respond differently to foods. This knowledge can help you choose foods that boost your metabolism better, which will boost your weight loss journey and positively impact your health and energy levels.





The study, which employed a mathematical model of men's and women's metabolisms, found that men's metabolisms respond better on average to "a meal laden with high carbohydrates after fasting for several hours, while women are better served by a meal with a higher percentage of fat."





"The results of the model suggest that women store more fat immediately after a meal but also burn more fat during a fast," said Anita Layton, a professor of Applied Mathematics and Canada 150 Research Chair in Mathematical Biology and Medicine.

Based on the study findings, here are some healthy breakfast options for both women and men.

Breakfast Options for Women:

1. Chia Pudding:

Chia seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, providing high fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Soak these overnight in milk and enjoy them for breakfast in the morning. You can also add a little honey and top it with berries and nuts.

2. Veggie Egg Omelette:

Whip up a quick and filling vegetable omelette for breakfast. Eggs are rich in protein, essential for muscle repair and overall strength. Adding vegetables like spinach, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes will enhance taste and nutrients in your morning meal.

3. Paneer With Flax Seeds And Apples:

Cut paneer into strips, top it with crunchy flax seeds, and sprinkle salt and pepper. Pair with fresh apple slices. Paneer is a great source of protein and calcium, while flax seeds provide omega-3s and fibre. Apples add a natural sweetness and are rich in vitamins and antioxidants.

Breakfast Options for Men:

1. Oatmeal:

Oats will provide you with sustained energy throughout the day. You can make either milk-based oats with nuts, seeds, and fruit toppings, or vegetable oats with mild spices, carrots and peas.

2. Smoothie:

A smoothie is an easy way to pack in a variety of nutrients. Make a well-balanced smoothie by combining spinach, banana, protein powder, and almond butter.

3. Yoghurt Bowl:

This breakfast option is quick and easy to prepare. Yoghurt is a rich source of protein and probiotics. Take Greek yoghurt and top it will antioxidants-rich berries and mixed nuts.

The researchers note that this study builds on an existing gap in research on sex differences in how men and women process fat. "We often have less research data on women's bodies than on men's bodies," said Professor Layton. "By building mathematical models based on the data we do have, we can test lots of hypotheses quickly and tweak experiments in ways that would be impractical with human subjects."





Going forward, the researchers hope to build more complex versions of their metabolism models by incorporating other considerations such as an individual's weight, age, or stage in the menstrual cycle.