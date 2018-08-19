Weight Loss: 11 Science-Backed Tips You Must Follow To Lose Weight

"Eat less and exercise more," if you are someone who is trying to lose weight - you may have heard this advice before. While doing both correctly may help you get certain results, there are other strategies that one must apply to lose weight effectively. There are no shortcuts to lose weight; eating a healthy diet, engaging in exercises and making healthy changes in your lifestyle are the key to shed those kilos. If you have been trying to lose weight, we have jot down some science-backed tips to cut the flab.





Tips To Lose Weight

Here Are Some Tips by Dr. Debjani Benarjee, Head of Dietetics, PSRI Hospital To Lose Weight:





It is claimed that drinking a glassful of water before eating your meal can help you lose weight. According to National Center For Biotechnology Information (NCBI), drinking lots water is commonly espoused in weight loss regimen and is regarded as healthy. A study showed that drinking half-litre water about a half an hour before meals helps dieters eat fewer calories and lose at least 44 percent more weight. Cut back on added sugar. Added sugar is the worst ingredient in the modern diet and we all consume it in various forms. Its consumption is strongly associated with the risk of obesity along with other health conditions. Eat whole fruits rather than drinking fruit juice. Whole fruits contain lots of fibre content, which is said to keep you fuller for longer, moreover, prevent you from overeating. According to Harvard Health Publishing by Harvard Medical School, eating small frequent meals may help lose weight. Eat at least five to six small healthy meals every day to lose weight. Do not consume too much sodium, as it tends to retain water, which further bloats you up. After eating salty foods or drinks, your body tends to remove water from your cells into your bloodstream. Your blood volume increases, cells become dehydrated, and you start to feel thirsty. Drink green tea to lose weight; it comes packed with antioxidants that help combat cell damaging free-radicals in the body and boost immunity system. It has active ingredients known as catechins that help in boosting metabolism, which further help in losing weight. Include more protein in your diet as it helps you stay fuller for longer. Moreover, as per the NCBI, it helps boost metabolism, which further helps you lose weight. Do not diet, rather eat healthy. As per the NCBI, dieting is a consistent predictor of future weight gain. Instead of going on a diet, make it your goal to become a healthier and fitter person naturally. Focus on nourishing your body, instead of depriving it.

How to lose weight: Include more protein in your diet as it helps you stay fuller for longer

Tips By Delhi-Based Dietician Ritu Arora:





Drink one glass of water on an empty stomach so that the good bacteria could start working on the gut. Water acts as a natural probiotic. According to the Japanese water therapy, staying hydrated is a key to losing weight. Take one teaspoon extra virgin coconut oil every day to avoid acidity and other digestive issues. Avoid consuming raw salads or fruits after 5:00 pm; this will help avoid bloating and conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.

Follow these simple tips to ensure a healthy and long-term weight loss. Stay healthy!







